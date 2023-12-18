Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Ryan Gravenberch will have to have a scan to reveal the extent of his Liverpool injury.

The midfielder was forced off in Sunday's goalless draw against Manchester United. Gravenberch was replaced by Cody Gakpo in the 61st minute as the Reds failed to regain their spot at the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have a quarter-final against West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before Arsenal, who sit at the summit of the top flight, visit Anfield on Saturday. The Reds already have midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajetic on the sidelines - along with Diogo Jota, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip - and Klopp is unsure how long Gravenberch could be absent for.

The Liverpool manager said: “We will see. They told me directly after the game it got worse during the game, so that means it was not 'bam'. He felt a little bit and didn’t show immediately. We hoped it would go by, [but] it didn't. There was this really intense sprint with the ball which ended on the 18-yard line with a collision.