The former defender revealed the news on a live stream.

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has made the claim that Liverpool have completed a deal to sign the highly-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old was signed for a fee around £18m in the summer but has struggled for regular gametime under Julien Naglesmann, which has led to rumours of a move away.

Having been part of Louis Van Gaal’s World Cup squad in Qatar, the former Ajax star has only started once in the Bundesliga to date and has less than 700 minutes across all competitions as well.

With Liverpool in the market for midfield signings, Gravenberch is a name that has been mentioned in conjunction with the Reds. However, Enrique went on record to confirm a deal between the two clubs has been made when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“This player is ours amigo, Gravenberch,” Enrique told his co-host. “Yeah, the problem is that his agent is the same as Bobby Firmino,” his co-host then replied.

In response, Enrique said: “Amigo, it’s the same agent as me! Team Raiola, amigo we had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player.” Before his co-host reminded him they were recording: “Be careful, you’re on live!”

Given that Enrique has the same agent as Gravenberch certainly adds weight to the story and it’s certainly a deal to monitor as we move closer to the summer window.

Gravenberch would be a perfect fit to play in Jurgen Klopp’s 4-3-3 midfield given his technical and physical prowess.

He managed three goals and six assists across 42 games for Ajax last season but has fell behind the supremely talented Bayern midfield including the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Jamal Musiala.

Whether it would be a permanent or temporary signing remains to be seen, but his lack of game time is only likely to continue as Bayern contend for the Bundesliga and the Champions League - both of which they are favourites to win.

There will certainly be question marks over his place in the squad when it comes to the summer window, as the young star is unlikely to want to endure another season of being a squad player.

