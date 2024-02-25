Ryan Gravenberch stretched off in Carabao Cup final as Liverpool injury crisis suffers 12th blow
Ryan Gravenberch has been forced off in Liverpool's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea.
The midfielder had to leave the pitch on a stretcher as the Reds' injury crisis took another blow at Wembley. Gravenberch was on the end of a challenge from Chelsea's Moises Caicedo, although referee Chris Kavanagh did not give a foul. Gravenberch required treatment before being assisted off the pitch and replaced by Joe Gomez with the game goalless.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Jurgen Klopp's side are already missing 11 players for the showpiece encounter. They include Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai, who failed late fitness tests, along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Ben Doak.