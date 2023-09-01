Register
BREAKING
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital

Ryan Gravnberch private plane ‘spotted’ as Liverpool contract details emerge ahead of transfer

Liverpool transfer deadline day news as Ryan Gravenberch closes in on a switch from Bayern Munich.

By Will Rooney
Published 1st Sep 2023, 06:27 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 06:45 BST
Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Picture: Sebastian Widmann/Getty ImagesBayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Picture: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images
Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Picture: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch's flight into Liverpool is due to land this morning.

The midfielder is expected to today complete a transfer deadline day move to the Reds from Bayern Munich for €40 million.

And it appears that all systems are go with a private jet suspected to be his scheduled to touch down at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after leaving Munich at 6.21am. Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported that Gravenberch’s flight to Merseyside was last night cancelled.

Most Popular

Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of Gravenberch throughout the summer. And despite already recruiting Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, an additional option is required. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left earlier in the window.

The Mirror reports that Gravenberch, who spent last season on the fringes of things at Bayern following a transfer from Ajax, is expected to pen a five-year deal.