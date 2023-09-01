Liverpool transfer deadline day news as Ryan Gravenberch closes in on a switch from Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. Picture: Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch's flight into Liverpool is due to land this morning.

The midfielder is expected to today complete a transfer deadline day move to the Reds from Bayern Munich for €40 million.

And it appears that all systems are go with a private jet suspected to be his scheduled to touch down at Liverpool John Lennon Airport after leaving Munich at 6.21am. Sky Sport Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg reported that Gravenberch’s flight to Merseyside was last night cancelled.

Jurgen Klopp has been an admirer of Gravenberch throughout the summer. And despite already recruiting Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, an additional option is required. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all left earlier in the window.