Is Sadio Mane leaving Liverpool? The Senegal international has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

Sadio Mane’s time as a Liverpool player appears to be coming to a close.

The forward, who scored 23 goals throughout the 2021-22 season, admitted he would reveal what the future holds for him after the Reds’ Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp’s men suffered a 1-0 loss to Los Blancos in Paris, which brought an end to their hopes of claiming a treble.

Mane’s out of contract in the summer of 2023 and Bayern Munich have been strongly linked with a move for him.

The Senegal international joined his team-mates for an open-top bus parade of the city on Sunday to celebrate triumphs in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

It could be the final time that fans see Mane as a Liverpool player if he is to depart.

However, several of his Anfield team-mates also have uncertain futures heading into the summer transfer window.

1. Sadio Mane The Senegal international said he will reveal what’s next for him after the final. Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich and is out contract next summer. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

2. Divock Origi It’s already been confirmed that the striker will leave at the end of his contract. He was given a guard of honour after Liverpool’s final game of the season at Anfield against Wolves. Origi has travelled to Paris but will not be fit to feature. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3. James Milner The veteran midfielder is out of contract this summer although has been in negotiations over a new deal. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4. Adrian Another who is out of contract at the season’s end. The goalkeeper has said he’ll evaluate his situation. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images