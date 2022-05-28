Liverpool bid for glory in the Champions League final against Real Madrid .

Liverpool aim to sign off the 2021-22 season in perfect fashion - by being crowned kings of Europe.

The Reds face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris tonight as they bid to win the competition for the seventh time in the club’s history.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed a remarkable campaign. They’ve claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, as well as finishing just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League.

And now Liverpool are potentially just 90 minutes away from claiming the European Cup.

A key reason why the Reds have mounted challenges for all four pieces of silverware possible is because of the strength of the squad.

By Klopp’s own admission, his options are the strongest he’s ever had since taking the Anfield hot seat seven years ago.

But not all things can last forever. With the summer transfer window soon to open, some Reds players could head for pastures news.

Here are some of those who could exit Anfield after the Champions League final.

1. Divock Origi It’s already been confirmed that the striker will leave at the end of his contract. He was given a guard of honour after Liverpool’s final game of the season at Anfield against Wolves. Origi has travelled to Paris but will not be fit to feature. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2. Sadio Mane The Senegal international has said he will reveal what’s next for him after the final. Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

3. James Milner The veteran midfielder is out of contract this summer although has been in negotiations over a new deal. Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

4. Adrian Another who is out of contract at the season’s end. The goalkeeper has said he’ll evaluate his situation. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images