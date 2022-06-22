Sadio Mane has given his first interview after leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich.

Sadio Mane has admitted he snubbed interest from elsewhere to join Bayern Munich.

The forward’s Liverpool departure to the Bundesliga champions has still to be officially confirmed - yet he’s given an interview to German newspaper BILD having undergone a medical yesterday.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mane has turned down the chance of extending his contract at Anfield to join Bayern.

The Senegal international revealed he was excited as soon as he heard Julian Nagelsmann’s side were keen.

What’s been said

“When my agent first told me about Bayern’s interest, I was immediately excited,” Mane told BILD.

“I saw myself there right away. It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team is always fighting for every title. So for me, it was a very good idea and the right decision to come here.

“My agent told me that there were enquiries from other clubs. That’s part of the business.

“But I got the feeling right away when Bayern presented their plan to me. I found myself in Bayern’s plan more than anyone else.”

‘I’m with a very, very competitive team now’

Sadio Mane lifts the Champions League. Picture :Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Mane won every trophy possible during his six years at Liverpool.

That included the Champions League in 2019, while his final appearance was a defeat to Real Madrid in the European Cup final in Paris last month.

Now Mane’s set his eyes on claiming the prize yet again.

He said: “I don’t want to say no. Every kid wants to win the Champions League, every football player in the world. I’m with a very, very competitive team now.