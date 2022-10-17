Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory over Manchester City with Mo Salah on target at Anfield.

Sadio Mane told of his delight after Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City in the Premier League.

Mane departed Anfield during the summer transfer window to join Bayern Munich for a fee that could reach £35 million.

The Reds have been acclimatising to life without the Senegal international and had taken only 10 points in their opening eight league games this season before City visited Anfield.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side showed their true colours, with Mo Salah’s 76th-minute strike earning a deserved 1-0 victory.

Liverpool remains close to Mane’s heart and labelled himself the club’s No.1 fan after joining Bayern. The forward couldn’t watch the battle against Pep Guardiola’s side having scored in Bayern’s 5-0 thrashing of SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

And, according to Bild reporter Heiko Niedderer on Twitter, Mane has ‘a lot of faith’ the Reds will get back to their best under Klopp.

Mane reportedly said: “I’m very happy for the boys that they beat City. I couldn’t watch because we were on the bus. I have a lot of faith in the boys and the coach that they’ll get back to the top!”