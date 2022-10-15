Arthur Melo is set to spend 3-4 months out injured for Liverpool.

Arthur Melo. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Arthur Melo has insisted he has ‘great ambition’ to show what he can do on the pitch for Liverpool after his injury setback.

The midfielder joined the Reds on a season-long loan from Juventus on summer transfer deadline day.

But after just one 13-minute substitute cameo, Arthur faces 3-4 months on the sidelines because of a thigh injury.

Arthur had hoped to force his way back in Brazil’s plans for the World Cup.

But while on the treatment table, he insisted he will continue to support his Liverpool team-mates.

Posting on Instagram, Arthur said: “Last week was not the best for me… Sadly, as you know, an unfortunate injury to my left thigh will keep me out of action for a while. It comes just at time when, after huge effort and lots of hard work, I was ready to establish myself in my new team and determined to fight for my dream of playing at the World Cup.

“It is now time for me to keep my head up and join forces with my family and do everything I need to with my team to make sure I come back stronger as soon as possible. No obstacle will prevent me from progressing in my career and I have great ambition to show what I can do on the pitch.