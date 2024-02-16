Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brentford (12.30 GMT).

The Reds have a chance to move five points clear at the top of the table ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal's respective games against Chelsea and Burnley.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Salah has returned to training, having been sidelined for the past four weeks after suffering a hamstring injury representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. He is back in contention in what is a huge boost for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has sustained a recurrence of a knee issue that forced him off half-time in last week's 3-1 victory over Burnley.

Dominik Szoboszlai has a hamstring problem that he was troubled with earlier this campaign. Both will miss out against Brentford, with no time frame given on when they could be back along with Thiago Alcantara (muscle).

Klopp said: "Mo is back in full training, which brings him back in contention. Thiago, no, Dom no, Trent no, that’s true. We have to clarify a bit, I got some news we might have forced Trent back. It's really unfortunate but but different cases, different scenarios. As long as I’m here we never forced anyone back but we work in a high-performance area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We always try to catch the earliest moment. Unfortunately, when we catch that, no-one speaks about it. Like with Macca [Alexis Mac Allister] now recently with Diogo [Jota]. That's a job we have to do. The last decision is always by the player. If you would always listen to the player, the player would play after two weeks and that's a real problem.

"The boys were in the moment when they play, they were fit but the situation told us differently. Very unlucky and unfourtante, absolutely. It's not great but nothing else. We have to bring boys back as soon as possible but when they are ready."

Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez were absent against Burnley because of illness. Both have been back in training this week, however, and are again available.

Conor Bradley has missed the previous two matches. He was given compassionate leave following the passing of his father but reported back for duty at the start of the week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ibrahima Konate will return to the squad after serving a one-match suspension. Stefan Bajcetic has played only twice this campaign because of growing pains.