Liverpool pair Curtis Jones and Mo Salah. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool will be hoping to get more players back to full fitness as they prepare for another huge week in their season.

The Reds' ambitions of winning four trophies continues - largely down to the youngsters in their squad. They claimed the Carabao Cup after beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley last month before they moved into the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 triumph over Southampton.

And Jurgen Klopp's grip at the top of the Premier League table remains intact. Liverpool required a 99th-minute goal from Darwin Nunez, making his return from injury, to earn a dramatic 1-0 victory at Nottingham Forest. Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo also came back to full fitness at the City Ground.

Liverpool's quest to win the Europa League recommences when they travel to Sparta Prague on Thursday in the last 16 first leg. Then the Reds have a potential Premier League title decider when Manchester City, a point behind in the table, visit Anfield on Sunday.

While Klopp's injury crisis has eased somewhat, the number of players on the treatment table is lengthier than he would like. Ahead of this week's double-header, here's a look at the current injury list and if anyone could make a return to action.

Mo Salah - hamstring

Liverpool's talisman has played just twice for the club in 2024. After suffering his issue representing Egypt at AFCON, Salah made a goalscoring return in the Reds' 4-1 win at Brentford last month. However, his outing came at a cost and he hasn't featured since. Klopp admitted the 31-year-old is getting closer to being available again and Liverpool won't want Salah to break down for a third time.

Potential return game: Sparta Prague (A), Thurs 7 March or Man City (H), Sun 10 March.

Ryan Gravenberch - ankle

The midfielder had to be stretchered off in the first half of the Carabao Cup final with ligament damage. Gravenberch's issue wasn't as serious as first feared, however, and he'll continue to be assessed.

Potential return game: Sparta Prague (A), Thurs 7 March or Man City (H), Sun 10 March.

Curtis Jones - ankle

The homegrown midfielder also had ligament damage at Brentford but his issue seems more severe. Assistant manager Pep Lijnders admitted Jones could be back around the time of the international break later this month.

Potential return game: Man Utd (A), Sun 17 March or Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Stefan Bajcetic - other

The 19-year-old midfielder has played just twice this season because of a problem related to his body's growth and Liverpool have been cautious. Bajcetic is back training on the grass and is awaiting the green light to be reintegrated with his team-mates. He will likely need some weeks to build up fitness and strength.

Potential return game: Brighton (H), Sun 31 March.

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper as a 'serious' injury although there is hope that he will be back before the season's end.

Potential return game: N/A

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-captain isn't expected to make a return to action before the international break. Much will depend on how his issue reacts.

Potential return game: April

Diogo Jota - knee

The versatile forward had to be stretchered off at Brentford and was ruled out of action for a couple of months. Reports in Jota's native Portugal suggest he will be back available for the end of the season.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

It's been three months since the centre-back picked up ACL injury in a 4-3 win over Fulham. Matip has been removed from Liverpool's Europa League squad for the last 16 and that suggests he's not close to a return.

Potential return game: N/A

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The midfielder has been limited to a solitary outing this season because of his ongoing problem. There is no time frame on when he might be back, although Klopp does not know if Thiago will play again this term.