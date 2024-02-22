Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are absent against Luton. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's continuing injury problems threaten to derail their Premier League title charge.

The Reds restore a four-point lead at the top of the table with a 4-1 win over Luton Town. And while the victory may not seem all that impressive, the number of players unavailable indeed made it a gutsy and resolute triumph.

Jurgen Klopp's side now turn their attention to the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday. Liverpool thrashed the Stamford Bridge side 4-1 only weeks ago at Anfield, but Chelsea have picked up since then. What's more, form often goes out of the window in finals.

Kopites will be hoping that the Reds can get some of their key players back to feature at Wembley. Here's a look at the current injury situation and who may have a chance of featuring.

Mo Salah - hamstring

Liverpool's talisman made a goalscoring return the 4-1 win over Brentford last weekend. He had been sidelined for four weeks and was suffering from fatigue after it and missed the Luton success. Klopp is taking Salah's fitness day-to-day.

Potential return game - Chelsea (H), Sunday 25 February. 4

Darwin Nunez - muscle

The striker opened the scoring against Brentford but was forced off at half-time. He is in a similar position to Salah

Potential return game: Chelsea (N), Sun 25 Feb.

Curtis Jones - ligament

The midfielder had to come off in the 33rd minute against Brentford. Jones received treatment and tried to carry on but could not continue. He has bone ligament damage and much will depend on how long that takes to recover.

Potential return game: N/A

Diogo Jota - knee

The striker suffered a cruel blow when he was stretchered off at Brentford, having been in magnificent form. Jota is set to be unavailable for a couple of months.

Potential return game: N/A

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The goalkeeper was set to return to Liverpool's squad at Brentford last weekend having missed the 3-1 win over Burnley because of illness. However, a suspected hamstring problem ruled him out of the trip to Brentford. Brazil manager Dorival Jr has revealed that Alisson won't be part of the national team's squad during next month's international break, which means Alisson could be out for a prologned period.

Potential return game: N/A.

Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The midfielder sustained a recurrence of a hamstring problem and has missed the previous four games. There is a chance that Szoboszlai could be back for the Carabao Cup final but he was not back in team training earlier this week and faces a race against time.

Potential return game: Chelsea (N), Sun 25 Feb.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool's vice-captain continues to be troubled by an issue he first felt in January. Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time against Burnley and is set for a period on the sidelines.

Potential return game: Man City (H), Sun 10 March.

Thiago Alcantara - muscle

The midfielder made his first appearance in nine months in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal earlier this month after a hip problem. But during a brief substitute cameo, Thiago sustained a fresh issue.

Potential return game: N/A.

Joel Matip - knee

The defender continues his recovery after having ACL surgery in December.

Potential return game: N/A.

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

Liverpool have been cautious with the 19-year-old midfielder given the nature of his problem. Bajcetic has played only twice this campaign, having played 19 times last term.

Potential return game: N/A.

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger had knee surgery in December and is in rehab.