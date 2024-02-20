Diogo Jota was stretchered off in Liverpool's 4-1 win over Brentford. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a comprehensive Liverpool injury update ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash against Luton Town at Anfield.

The Reds boss has confirmed that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones are both set for a spell on the sidelines after being forced off in the first half of the 4-1 win over Brentford last weekend.

Fitness issues are threatening to derail Liverpool's title charge, while Klopp is set to have a depleted squad for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley on Sunday. Darwin Nunez was also withdrawn at half-time at Brentford and reports in Egypt have suggested that Mo Salah - who returned from a hamstring problem at the Gtech Community Stadium - will also miss out against Luton.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, here's what Klopp said about Liverpool's current injury crisis.

Diogo Jota

Diogo with a knee issue is ruled out. With Diogo, it will take a couple of months.

Curtis Jones

Curtis [is] bone/ ligament, ruled out. With injuries, you have important days, day five, day 10 when you judge the situation again because no one reacts the same. It depends on the pain level and stuff like this. I couldn’t give a time frame even if I wanted to, that's how it is. They all react different to different issues and that's what we want to take this time.

Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah

The others, we think we will deal with it day by day with muscle things. For tomorrow, you will see the line-up early enough and see who made it and who didn't make it. That’s it pretty much.

Alisson Becker

Not available are Ali, it's muscle injury, don't know how long it takes, we will see the time.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai