Pep Lijnders has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

The Reds go in pursuit of the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season on Sunday. However, Jurgen Klopp's side have a raft of injury problems to contend with.

In total, 11 players missed Wednesday's 4-1 victory over Luton Town, which restored Liverpool's four-point lead at the summit of the table. However, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez did not feature.

The key attacking duo have been monitored daily since the 4-1 triumph at Brentford last weekend. Nunez was forced off at half-time while Salah has been suffering from muscle fatigue as he made his first appearance since recovering from a four-week hamstring lay-off. Alisson Becker and Dominik Szoboszlai were also absent.

Here's what assistant manager Lijnders, who has been on pre-match media duties throughout the competition, said about each of Liverpool's players.

Mo Salah

Dom, Darwin and Mo we really have to see. We have two more days; today's session and tomorrow’s session and the last minute we will check. If they can be there, it would be great, to be honest.

Darwin Nunez

Alisson Becker

Ali, muscle injury, after the international break. It will take time.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent, lateral ligament, he will be after the international break.

Curtis Jones

Curtis is high-ankle sprain. He will be in and around the international break.

Diogo Jota

Medial ligament, he will be after the international break. After the international break means we are not sure.