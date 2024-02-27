Liverpool pair Wataru Endo and Mo Salah. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's ambitions of achieving a four-trophy haul are well and truly on after they claimed the first piece of silverware up for grabs this season.

The Reds earned a 1-0 win over Chelsea to be crowned Carabao Cup champions. Virgil van Dijk's header in the 28th minute of extra-time ensured that the club won the competition for a record 10th time.

What made Liverpool's victory more impressive was that they were without a plethora of players at Wembley and ended the game with several rookies on the pitch.

Jurgen Klopp's side have ambitions of also winning the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup. They face Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night before aiming to stay top of the Premier League with a trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Reds will be hoping to get some players back amid a current injury crisis that threatens their aspirations for the campaign. Ahead of the Southampton clash, here's a look at the current players sidelined and when they might be back.

Mo Salah - hamstring

Liverpool's talisman was at Wembley but could not be involved as he did not pass a fitness test. The Reds have been taking it day-to-day when it comes to Salah's return, having been suffering from fatigue after recovering from a hamstring issue sustained at the African Cup of Nations.

Potential return game: Southampton (H), Wednesday 28 February

Darwin Nunez - muscle

The striker has missed the previous two games because of an issue. Nunez was spotted sprinting when celebrating van Dijk's winner at Wembley, which could bode well.

Potential return game: Southampton (H), Wednesday 28 February

Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The midfielder has been absent for the past five games because of a hamstring injury. However, Szoboszlai did tell the Hungarian media that he thought he could have been involved in the Carabao Cup final but Liverpool did not risk him.

Potential return game: Southampton (H), Wednesday 28 February.

Wataru Endo - ankle

The Japan international delivered a herculean effort against Chelsea but was spotted wearing a protective boot leaving the stadium. It is only thought to be a knock but much will depend on how his body reacts.

Potential return game: Southampton (H), Wednesday 28 February.

Ryan Gravenberch - ankle ligament

The summer signing from Bayern Munich was forced off in the first half at Wembley. Gravenberch has avoided a broken bone but it's difficult to see him being back in the next game or two.

Potential return game: N/A

Curtis Jones - ligament

The academy graduate had to come off in a 4-1 win at Brentford earlier this month. He might be back before the international break in March but no specific date has been given.

Potential return game: Everton (A), Sunday 17 March.

Diogo Jota - knee

The striker suffered a cruel blow when he was stretchered off at Brentford, having been in magnificent form. Jota is set to be unavailable for a couple of months.

Potential return game: N/A

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper is another who won't be back this side of the international break.

Potential return game: N/A.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool's vice-captain continues to be troubled by an issue he first felt in January. Alexander-Arnold is set for a few more weeks on the treatment table and won't be back for the crunch clash against Manchester City on 10 March.

Potential return game: April

Thiago Alcantara - muscle

The midfielder made his first appearance in nine months in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal earlier this month after a hip problem. But during a brief substitute cameo, Thiago sustained a fresh issue.

Potential return game: N/A.

Joel Matip - knee

The defender continues his recovery after having ACL surgery in December.

Potential return game: N/A.

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

Liverpool have been cautious with the 19-year-old midfielder given the nature of his problem. Bajcetic has played only twice this campaign, having played 19 times last term.

Potential return game: N/A.

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger had knee surgery in December and is in rehab.