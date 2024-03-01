Salah, Nunez, Robertson, Endo: full Liverpool injury list and potential return games

Liverpool pair Andy Robertson and Mo Salah. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool's injury situation continues to threaten their Premier League title charge.

The Reds make the trip to Nottingham Forest on Saturday after keeping up their dreams of winning four trophies this season. The youngsters helped deliver a 1-0 win over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley before they played an even bigger part in a 3-0 victory against Southampton to move into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

The title is the main prize that supporters want to see delivered, however. Liverpool currently sit a point above Manchester City and two ahead of Arsenal and there if little, if any, room to slip up.

Jurgen Klopp requires some of his key performers to get back to fitness. Ahead of the Forest game, here's a look at the injury list and who may return.

Mo Salah - hamstring

Liverpool's talisman was at Wembley but could not be involved as he did not pass a fitness test, while he also missed the Southampton win. The Reds have been taking it day-to-day when it comes to Salah's return, having been suffering from fatigue after recovering from a hamstring issue sustained at the African Cup of Nations.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 2 March.

Darwin Nunez - muscle

The striker has missed the previous three games because of an issue. Nunez was spotted sprinting when celebrating van Dijk's winner at Wembley, although that meant little as he was absent against Southampton.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 2 March.

Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The midfielder has not featured in six games because of a hamstring injury. Szoboszlai did tell the Hungarian media that he thought he could have been involved in the Carabao Cup final but Liverpool have still to give him the green light.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 2 March.

Wataru Endo - ankle

The Japan international was spotted wearing a protective boot leaving Wembley and had to sit out the Southampton game because of an ankle knock. Much will depend on how that issue settles down.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 2 March.

Andy Robertson - illness

The left-back was a surprise absentee against Southampton. His sickness doesn't sound too serious, though.

Potential return game: Nottingham Forest (A), Saturday 2 March.

Ryan Gravenberch - ankle ligament

The summer signing from Bayern Munich was forced off in the first half at Wembley. Gravenberch has avoided a broken bone has been ruled out of Forest and it'll depend how his body reacts after that.

Potential return game: Sparta Prague (A), Thursday 7 March.

Curtis Jones - ligament

The academy graduate had to come off in a 4-1 win at Brentford earlier this month. He might be back before the international break in March but no specific date has been given.

Potential return game: Everton (A), Sunday 17 March.

Diogo Jota - knee

The striker suffered a cruel blow when he was stretchered off at Brentford, having been in magnificent form. Jota is set to be unavailable for a couple of months.

Potential return game: N/A

Alisson Becker - hamstring

The No.1 goalkeeper is another who won't be back this side of the international break.

Potential return game: N/A.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

Liverpool's vice-captain continues to be troubled by an issue he first felt in January. Alexander-Arnold is set for a few more weeks on the treatment table and won't be back for the crunch clash against Manchester City on 10 March.

Potential return game: April

Thiago Alcantara - muscle

The midfielder made his first appearance in nine months in a 3-1 loss against Arsenal earlier this month after a hip problem. But during a brief substitute cameo, Thiago sustained a fresh issue in the same area and there are doubts around whether he will play again before his contract expires in the summer.

Potential return game: N/A.

Joel Matip - knee

The defender continues his recovery after having ACL surgery in December.

Potential return game: N/A.

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

Liverpool have been cautious with the 19-year-old midfielder given the nature of his problem. Bajcetic has played only twice this campaign, having played 19 times last term but he is back training and awaits the green light to rejoin his team-mates.

Potential return game: N/A.

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger had knee surgery in December and is in rehab.