Liverpool's position at the Premier League's summit was cut to two points after their loss against Arsenal.

The Reds succumbed to a disappointing 3-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium, having been well below their best in all departments.

Jurgen Klopp's side were lacklustre in defence, bossed in midfield and lacked a spark in the final third. While it's hardly a time to hit the panic button, with Liverpool suffering just a second loss in the league this season, they'll swiftly want to bounce back when they face Burnley on Saturday.

Despite the Clarets languishing in the relegation zone, Klopp knows that Liverpool will be in for a stern examination. He said: "Nobody here expects, in our dressing room at least, that we just will fly over Burnley or whatever. They fight for their targets, it's a really talented group, unlucky in moments and stuff like this.

"But it's a home game and we can turn things around, meaning the first step, and then we will see. Today nobody celebrates the champion and nobody is relegated as far as I know, so we have all the chance to create our own destiny. Let's see what happens."

Injuries have taken their toll on the Reds this term, with several key players spending significant periods on the sidelines. Several of their troops were unavailable to face Arsenal, including talisman Mo Salah. Ahead of the Burnley game, here's an early look at the current injury situation at Anfield.

1 . Kostas Tsimikas - collarbone The left-back has been absent for the past six weeks. Tsimikas is back in training but Liverpool are seemingly awaiting the green when he can feature again. Potential return game: Burnley (H), Sat 10 Feb.

2 . Mo Salah - hamstring Liverpool’s talisman suffered a hamstring injury at AFCON. Although Egypt are out of the tournament, Salah remains unavailable. He is back running on the grass but Liverpool won't rush Salah's recovery. Potential return game: Burnley (H), Sat 10 Feb or Brentford (A), Sat 17 Feb.

3 . Wataru Endo - Asian Cup The midfielder's dream of captaining Japan to Asian Cup glory is over after their 2-1 loss to Iran in the quarter-finals. Endo will now return back to Merseyside. Burnley (H), Saturday 10 February.