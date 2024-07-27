Sami Hyypia blown way after watching 'tremendous' Liverpool star live for the first time
Sami Hyypia marvelled at the performance of Conor Bradley in Liverpool’s opening pre-season victory.
The Reds started their tour of the USA with a 1-0 triumph over Real Betis i Pittsbrugh. Arne Slot’s reign officially got underway, although he has been working with a dearth of first-team regulars following Euro 2024 and the Copa America.
Still, Liverpool’s new head coach named his strongest possible team, with Bradley featuring at right-back in the absence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Northern Ireland international enjoyed a fine breakthrough season in 2023-24 and deputised magnificently while Alexander-Arnold was injured.
Bradley will be hoping to build momentum into the new campaign and compete with Alexander-Arnold for the spot in Slot’s team. And he was highly impressive in the Betis triumph as he proved a constant threat down the flank.
Former Liverpool captain Hyypia appeared as a pundit on LFCTV and got a glimpse of Bradley for the first time in the flesh. He said: “I was very impressed. It’s the first time live I’ve seen him and he was tremendous. Full of energy and a lot of touches. He went forward all of the time.”
Ex-Reds winger John Barnes also heaped praise on Bradley - and believes that Mo Salah could benefit more when the 21-year-old is playing alongside him rather than Alexander-Arnold. Barnes said: “I think Mo will benefit playing with Conor if [Alexander-Arnold] is going to play the inverted role or if Trent gets back in. Mo seems more comfortable with a partner playing right-wing and right-back and they did well.”
