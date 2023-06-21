A chief at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has revealed that Saudi Arabia must start ‘working on’ signing Mo Salah.

The Saudi Pro League have been aiming to disrupt the footballing status quo during this summer’s transfer window. After Al-Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo in January, handing the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star a contract worth €200 million per year, Middle East outfits are prising more players to the region.

Karim Benzema has left Real and agreed a move to Al-Ittihad and is expected to be joined by Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. In addition, Ruben Neves has opted to leave Wolves to join Al-Hilal.

What’s more, Lionel Messi turned down a move to Saudi to instead make the switch to Inter Miami.

Some have suggested that the country could prove to be one final payday for players. However, Hafez Al-Medlej - the head of the AFC marketing committee - has insisted that clubs in the Saudi Pro League are not interested in signings players ‘who are already finished’.

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva is one player on their radar - and they want to prise Salah to Saudi whenever he decides to bring the curtain down on his Liverpool career.

As per Spanish outlet Diario AS, Al-Medlej reportedly said: “Messi is the best footballer at the moment and his incorporation would have provided great value. But we are not going to compensate him with a substitute player. Let’s hope that Bernardo Silva, from Manchester City, arrives.

“We must also start working on the signing of Mohamed Salah since he is overwhelmingly popular in the Arab world and in Europe. I think Salah still has records to break with Liverpool, so I hope that if he doesn’t come now he will in the future”.

Salah joined Liverpool from AS Roma for a fee of £37 million in 2017. During his time at Anfield, he’s etched himself into club folklore having been a key player as Jurgen Klopp’s side gleaned the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

The 31-year-old signed a new contract with the Reds last summer and committed his future until the summer of 2025.

