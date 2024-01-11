Newcastle United are reported to be interested in signing former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke is a reported January transfer target for Newcastle United.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have made an enquiry for the Bournemouth forward as they aim to rejuvenate their season. Having finished fourth in the Premier League last campaign, Newcastle - owned by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund - languish just ninth in the table and crashed out of the Champions League group stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is said that St James' Park boss Eddie Howe is in the market for a new number nine this month - with Solanke admired. The 26-year-old has hit 13 goals in 22 appearances this season with Cherries sitting 12th in the Premier League. Howe signed Solanke when he was in charge of Bournemouth for £19 million from Liverpool in January 2019.

Solanke struggled for regular action at Anfield as he was behind Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi in the pecking order - netting only once in 27 games. But he's found his feet at Bournemouth and spearheaded their 2021-22 promotion charge back to the Premier League.