Liverpool turned down a bid of up to £150 million for Mohamed Salah in the summer transfer window.

Michael Emelano, the Saudi Pro League's director of football, has insisted that the country will continue its aggressive approach to recruit players of the 'highest level' amid interest in Liverpool's Mo Salah.

The Gulf state rocked the footballing status quo in the summer transfer window by spending £701 million to sign some of the world's most recognisable stars. They included Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane, while Cristiano Ronaldo made the move to the Middle East from Manchester United last January.

Liverpool felt the impact of the Saudi wealth, with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson making shock moves to Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettifaq respectively for a combined fee of £52 million. A late salvo to sign Salah was also attempted by Al-Ittihad, although a bid of up to £150 million was rebuffed by Jurgen Klopp's side.

It is widely expected that the Saudi Pro League will make another attempt to prise Salah to Saudi. The Egypt international, who has bagged 12 goals for Liverpool so far this campaign, will have a year remaining on his contract at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Emelano has admitted that the January transfer window could be subdued for Saudi clubs - but they will not relent in their pursuit to continue recruiting the world's most iconic players.

“I’m hoping (the January transfer window) is not very busy, because I think the job that was done has been quite interesting and aggressive, and most of the clubs, I believe, have what they need,” Emelano said in an interview with the league’s in-house media team (via The Independent).

“And hopefully the attention will now turn to work within the training facilities to improve these players and to allow the time to adapt and perform. Now, whatever additional improvement that we need to do for any club, with time on our hands and preparation, we believe will be additions of the highest level.