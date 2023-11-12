Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp hailed a 'top performance' from Wataru Endo in Liverpool's victory over Brentford at Anfield.

Endo was handed just a second Premier League start since arriving from Stuttgart in the summer transfer window amid the absences of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool snapped a two-match winless run to deliver a 3-0 triumph against Brentford to move up to second in the table. Mo Salah fired a double either side of half-time before Diogo Jota wrapped up the three points with 16 minutes remaining.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Reds manager Klopp said: "More than 20 years ago when I started my career, I wanted to create a team that nobody wants to play against and we faced that team today. It's crazy! This spell where they had six corners in a row I thought 'oh god.' But we defended with so much passion in the moment. The goals we scored were fantastic.

"Top goals, top performances. Darwin Nunez's work rate for example was second to none. The boys were there for second balls. It was a difficult game against a top opponent so I'm really happy with the performance and the result.