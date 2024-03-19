Owen Beck and Conor Bradley of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Owen Beck is to return to Liverpool for treatment after suffering an injury during his loan spell at Dundee.

The left-back has thrived at the Scottish club this season, recording two goals and four assists in 29 appearances. Beck was briefly recalled in January while Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas were sidelined with respective shoulder and collarbone issues and came off the bench for his Premier League debut in a 4-0 win over Bournemouth. He subsequently rejoined Dundee before the transfer window closed.

However, Beck was forced to miss last week's 1-0 win over Aberdeen after feeling discomfort in both of his groins. The Dark Blues' clash against Rangers at the weekend was postponed because of a waterlogged Dens Park pitch, although the defender was set to be absent.

And it has been confirmed that Beck is set to be absent for between 4-6 weeks. It means he's ruled out of Wales under-21s duty during the international break and he'll miss a large chunk of the rest of the season.

“Owen is looking at a minimum of four to six weeks on the sidelines,” Dundee boss Tony Docherty told The Courier.

“We have been monitoring and managing the situation with his groin and he’ll now go for a scan on it. With Liverpool being his parent club they have a big input into that and, of course, he’ll get the best of treatment.

“He will go down there for that, certainly for this period because he’s their player and they want to look at it themselves.”

Speaking after Beck came back to Liverpool in January, manager Jurgen Klopp said: "We were always pretty positive about Owen, but then he had two really difficult loan spells [at Famalicao and Bolton Wanderers last season].

“It was a surprise that it didn’t work out because of what we thought about Owen, but that’s how it is with young boys. When you send them away from home, plenty of things can happen.

“Things always have to fit well – it must be the right manager, must be the right team, if they have another left-back there who is experienced. There are so many things which can make a loan spell not really happen but at Dundee everything was fine and he made big steps.