Sean Dyche has insisted that Everton shouldn’t be relying on supporters to help pull them to Premier League safety again.

The Toffees sit two points above the relegation zone ahead of three matches at Goodison Park. They face Nottingham Forest today before facing Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday evening - and then welcome Brentford to L4 next weekend.

Everton are in a battle for survival for a third successive season, albeit because they’ve been deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules.

In 2021-22, fans lined the streets in their thousands outside Goodison to welcome in the team bus under Frank Lampard. Last term after Dyche arrived in the hot seat, it happened on one occasion but ended in a 4-1 defeat by Newcastle United.

Before a 1-0 win over Burnley earlier this month, fan group The 1878s organised a pre-game march to build atmosphere while they’re calling on Evertonians to wear blue and bring banners for the Forest game. Some supporters on social media have mooted the idea of again giving the coach a raucous reception - but Dyche insists the Toffees have to dictate their own fate.

The Goodison boss said: “We spoke about it last year but we didn't get a good result. To be fair, I'm not knocking the fans, we shouldn't be relying on that. We should be putting on the Everton shirt and relying on each other to get the results. That's what we should be doing, that's what I keep telling the players.