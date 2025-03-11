Second Liverpool defender forced off against PSG - four now may miss Carabao Cup final
Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s Champions League loss against Paris Saint-Germain.
The right-back fell awkwardly in the second half of the last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield and could not continue. Alexander-Arnold received several minutes of treatment before being replaced by Jarell Quansah, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 and the scoreline 1-1 on aggregate at the time of his setback. Liverpool lost the tie 4-1 on penalties and were eliminated from Europe’s elite club competition.
It means that Alexander-Arnold is now doubtful to feature in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. Deputy right-back Conor Bradley and the versatile Joe Gomez are both currently sidelined with respective hamstring injuries and will not be able to feature at Wembley. Quansah, a natural centre-half, could have to deputise on the right-hand side.
In addition, Ibrahima Konate had to be substituted in extra-time. It appeared the centre-back was suffering from cramp but he may be another doubt to feature against Newcastle. However, Konate’s issue did not appear as serious as Alexander-Arnold’s.
Speaking after the game, head coach Arne Slot has ruled out Alexander-Arnold to face Newcastle. Konate, however, could be available. Slot said: “I have to ask but for me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury. With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign,” said Slot at his post-match press conference.
“And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday. The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals.
“And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. If we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”