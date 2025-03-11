Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate injury update as Liverpool next face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off in Liverpool’s Champions League loss against Paris Saint-Germain.

The right-back fell awkwardly in the second half of the last-16 second-leg tie at Anfield and could not continue. Alexander-Arnold received several minutes of treatment before being replaced by Jarell Quansah, with Liverpool trailing 1-0 and the scoreline 1-1 on aggregate at the time of his setback. Liverpool lost the tie 4-1 on penalties and were eliminated from Europe’s elite club competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that Alexander-Arnold is now doubtful to feature in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United on Sunday. Deputy right-back Conor Bradley and the versatile Joe Gomez are both currently sidelined with respective hamstring injuries and will not be able to feature at Wembley. Quansah, a natural centre-half, could have to deputise on the right-hand side.

In addition, Ibrahima Konate had to be substituted in extra-time. It appeared the centre-back was suffering from cramp but he may be another doubt to feature against Newcastle. However, Konate’s issue did not appear as serious as Alexander-Arnold’s.

Speaking after the game, head coach Arne Slot has ruled out Alexander-Arnold to face Newcastle. Konate, however, could be available. Slot said: “I have to ask but for me Ibou was more that he was tired than it was an injury. With Trent, he had to come off. That’s never a good sign,” said Slot at his post-match press conference.

“And from what I heard from people that saw the images or how he got injured, that didn’t look very good. So I would be surprised if he is available for Sunday. The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. If we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”