Ryan Gravenberch new signing of Liverpool meeting Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his excitement after Liverpool signed Ryan Gravenberch.

The midfielder has joined the Reds from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £34 million. Gravenberch only completed a switch to Bayern last summer from Ajax but struggled in his maiden season at the Bundesliga giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Tuchel confirmed that Gravenberch does not fit into Bayern’s current system and that is why he was granted an exit to Anfield. And Klopp is relishing working with the 21-year-old.

The Liverpool manager said: “Really happy to bring him in because he’s an exceptional talent. Everybody knows that. He is 21, played over 100 games for Ajax already. Had a, I wouldn’t even say difficult season at Bayern because in that age group it’s completely normal; you go into a world-class team and he had his minutes and stuff like this. But how Thomas Tuchel said today in the press conference in Munich I think, the position he is best at, they don’t really have in their system.

“We have that – that’s good. We have a lot of games to play. We will see how long he needs now because I don’t know, we need to have a look at that. He had a full pre-season, that’s good. The medical was as clear as it can be pretty much, looks really fit. That’s all positive. Unfortunately we have now an international break and cannot work directly together, he is I think with the U21s for Holland. But when he is back we start it. Very excited about it. He is a smart boy. When I talked to him I realised that pretty quickly. And he loves to be here, it’s a good thing as well.”

Gravenberch will have to wait for his Liverpool debut, however. He has not been registered in time with the Premier League to feature in Sunday’s clash against Aston Villa. Klopp added: “I got told that it will not happen with the paperwork – I’m pretty sure on deadline day everybody, or the decisive offices, are pretty busy. I didn’t follow it yet, what’s going on there in the world of transfers, but I am pretty sure they are busy so I think that will not happen but we will see.

Advertisement

Advertisement