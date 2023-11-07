The Liverpool star has been in great form this season and is catching the eye once again.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk has been in sensational form this season, with many believing his is playing at a level near to his former best.

His peak clearly came in 2019 when he finished just six votes behind Lionel Messi in the Ballon d'Or but a long-term ACL injury kept him out for most of the season after that, and some believe he has never reached the same levels as he did a few years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admittedly, those levels a few years back were incredible but his body isn't as strong or as quick as it was then. However, it doesn't mean he still isn't a truly intimidating force; in fact, he's adapted his game.

Last season saw him struggle at times as certain wingers and strikers got the better of him far more regularly than we've seen across any season he's had at the club. But this season has been different.

Between 2018 and 2019, he wasn't dribbled past for 64 days - a record that saw him deal with all manner of attackers with ease. Now, he stands alone this season according to WhoScored as Van Dijk is the only one out of 49 centre-backs to have started 5+ matches in the Premier League this season who is yet to be dribbled past. He's also won 45 aerial duels in total which stands him as the third highest in the league behind Ethan Pinnock (Brentford) and Carlton Morris (Luton) but his 82% win success rate in the air is bettered only by Craig Dawson (Wolves) in the list of the top 20 most aerial duels won - he's been imperious for sure.

It's absolutely no surprise that his side's return to form has coincided with his strong performances; the foundation he provides at the back is key for everything Liverpool do and it allows others to go and express themselves to the fullest knowing the Dutchman is waiting to dissolve any attacks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Toulouse and Brentford before the international break, he should enjoy a rest in Europe before helping his side to end on a strong note at Anfield. However, he faces the might of Manchester City at the Etihad on November 25 which will be ultimate test and, in this form, he will relish the challenge against Erling Haaland.