The Reds ended a run of five games without a win in emphatic style.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Monday night’s 6-1 Premier League win at Leeds United as his side’s best performance of the season.

Having beaten Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on March 5, the Reds have been on a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

They ended the unwanted streak in emphatic style at Elland Road. Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both fired doubles after Cody Gakpo had given Liverpool the lead, while substitute Darwin Nunez completed the rout in the final minute.

Klopp said: "The moment in the game I enjoyed the most was the 92nd minute. It’s already 6-1 and we lose the ball and we had four players chasing. From a counter-pressing point of view that was definitely the best game we’ve played this season, in possession probably as well.

"We were calm in the decisive moments to pass exceptional balls. I think Mo’s second was super play. Curtis (Jones) to Robbo (Andrew Robertson), then Cody (Gakpo) and then the ball to Mo. That was really good.

"There were lots of good moments. The last goal, a sensational pass from Trent (Alexander-Arnold) and Darwin (Nunez) can finish it off. It was a good game."

Liverpool remain in eighth place in the Premier League, three points adrift of the Europa League places, and nine points off the Champions League spots.

Klopp said: “I just want us to play top football and win games and we’ll see where we end up. That’s really important for me and that’s why I don’t think where we can push to.”

He added: "We’ve played a really bad season, but some things are not really to explain. Some things are, some things aren’t. Some things are definitely not acceptable, but now we can put in good performances and we can understand what is possible.”