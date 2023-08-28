Liverpool will be without Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate for Sunday’s visit of Aston Villa due to suspension and injury.

Van Dijk was sent off for the first time in his Liverpool career as he was deemed to have denied a clear goal-scoring opportunity when he brought Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak down on the edge of the penalty area on Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He was shown a straight red card but because he was guilty of a professional foul, he will miss just one game as things stand. He could be banned for longer if was deemed to have committed an act of dissent when leaving the pitch after being involved in a heated discussions with referee John Brooks.

Meanwhile Konate missed the trip to St James’ Park as the 10-man Reds came from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to a brilliant Darwin Nunez double.

Speaking before kick off on the Premier League’s international broadcast, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp admitted the Frenchman is likely to be out until after the international break.

The Liverpool boss said: “He will be back after the international break. Not too serious, but serious enough. Maybe a chance for [Aston] Villa, but I expect him to be back after the international break.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Villa’s visit to Anfield is Liverpool’s last game before the September internationals with Liverpool returning to action at Wolves on September 16.

It means Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are likely to line up against Unai Emery’s side who, after losing 5-1 at Newcastle on the opening day, have scored 12 goals in their last three games in all competitions.

They got their season up and running with a 4-0 hammering of Everton before dispatching Scottish side Hibs 5-0 in the Europa Conference League play-off round.