Liverpool return to action when they make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League today (14.00 BST).

The Reds suffered their first top-flight loss of the 2023-24 season at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, although it was an encounter shrouded in controversy.

Still, there were plenty of positives to take from the 2-1 defeat, with Liverpool ending the game with nine men and only conceding a 96th minute goal via Joel Matip’s skewed clearance. Yet it means that Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are ruled out through suspension.

Jurgen Klopp is also acutely aware of the task they face against a Brighton side who he regards are the best coached in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi. Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-0 reverse at the AMEX Stadium in the fixture last season.

Yet there has been significant change in personnel and results with the Reds, having eased to a 2-0 victory over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this week. Along with Jones and Jota’s respective bans, Cody Gakpo is ruled out with a knee injury. With all that in mind, here’s how we predict Liverpool to line-up.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Played in midweek with Caoimhin Kelleher absent and will be wary he’ll have to be on his toes to keep out a potent Brighton side. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold Got 60-odd minutes under his belt against Union after injury, which should be enough for him to make successive starts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk A physical battle with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson should be relished by the Liverpool captain. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)