Register
BREAKING
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty ImagesLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Seven changes and Wataru Endo decision made - Liverpool predicted line-up vs Brighton

Liverpool team that could face Brighton in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 8th Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 09:13 BST

Liverpool return to action when they make the trip to Brighton in the Premier League today (14.00 BST).

The Reds suffered their first top-flight loss of the 2023-24 season at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, although it was an encounter shrouded in controversy.

Still, there were plenty of positives to take from the 2-1 defeat, with Liverpool ending the game with nine men and only conceding a 96th minute goal via Joel Matip’s skewed clearance. Yet it means that Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are ruled out through suspension.

Jurgen Klopp is also acutely aware of the task they face against a Brighton side who he regards are the best coached in the Premier League under Roberto De Zerbi. Liverpool suffered a chastening 3-0 reverse at the AMEX Stadium in the fixture last season.

Yet there has been significant change in personnel and results with the Reds, having eased to a 2-0 victory over Royal Union Saint-Gilloise earlier this week. Along with Jones and Jota’s respective bans, Cody Gakpo is ruled out with a knee injury. With all that in mind, here’s how we predict Liverpool to line-up.

Played in midweek with Caoimhin Kelleher absent and will be wary he’ll have to be on his toes to keep out a potent Brighton side.

1. GK - Alisson Becker

Played in midweek with Caoimhin Kelleher absent and will be wary he’ll have to be on his toes to keep out a potent Brighton side. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Got 60-odd minutes under his belt against Union after injury, which should be enough for him to make successive starts.

2. RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Got 60-odd minutes under his belt against Union after injury, which should be enough for him to make successive starts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A physical battle with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson should be relished by the Liverpool captain.

3. CB - Virgil van Dijk

A physical battle with Brighton’s Evan Ferguson should be relished by the Liverpool captain. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

So unlucky to have netted an own goal last week. Matip has been in good form and Klopp seems wary about Ibrahima Konate’s injury issues, so he may not feature.

4. CB - Joel Matip

So unlucky to have netted an own goal last week. Matip has been in good form and Klopp seems wary about Ibrahima Konate’s injury issues, so he may not feature. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BrightonPremier LeagueTottenham