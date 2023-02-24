The possible Liverpool team to face Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp is forced back to the drawing board after Liverpool’s loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Reds suffered a sobering 5-2 defeat in the last-16 first leg at Anfield - meaning they’re on the brink of exiting the competition.

Klopp will be expecting a response when his side travel to Crystal Palace tomorrow (19.45 GMT) and several changes to Liverpool’s starting line-up could well be afoot.

It's likely there will be one switch in the rearguard. Joe Gomez limped off in the 73rd minute with a suspected hamstring injury when the damage was already done.

The centre-back had endured a tough evening and, in truth, his performance jettisoned. A doltish foul on the edge of his own box gifted Madrid a free-kick, which led to Eder Militao heading home the decisive goal. Gomez hardly covered himself in glory for the unconvincing backpass to Alisson Becker for Vinicius Jr's second goal, while he turned his back for Karim Benzema's first effort. Even if the 25-year-old is fit, Joel Matip may come back in.

Klopp will be wary of ripping up his defence completely, though. Some sort of consistency is needed. Virgil van Dijk is likely to keep his spot, so either full-back position could be changed.

Andy Robertson has started eight of the last nine games and didn't operate with his usual gusto against Madrid. Kostas Tsimikas has proven an able deputy at left-back whenever he's featured and is an option.

In goal, Alisson’s poor clearance gifted Vinicius Jr the equaliser. That’s not the first time the Brazil international has made such a mistake this term but he’s also delivered plenty of match-winning performers and has credit in the bank.

Liverpool's midfield was yet again exposed, with the potency and elegance of an evergreen Luke Modric cutting the trio in the engine room apart almost single-handedly.

Fabinho, many hoped, had turned a corner yet was again out of sorts. After a strong start, Jordan Henderson also dipped while 18-year-old Stefan Bajcetic's inexperience - through no fault of his own - showed.

Dropping Bajcetic back to a deeper role could be a solution but it's who comes into the team for Fabinho and/ or Henderson. Klopp certainly isn't short of options - only one of his midfielders in Thiago Alcantara is injured. Yet getting the balance to have the required impact is something Klopp needs to find.

Naby Keita continues to divide opinion. He started four successive games but has not played in the previous two matches. James Milner can provide experience but there are some concerns around his age while Curtis Jones has been on the periphery of things despite signing a new long-term contract in November. .

Perhaps a return to the line-up for Harvey Elliot may be in Klopp's mind. The teenager was one of Liverpool's best performers before the World Cup yet has spent the previous four games on the bench.

Klopp believes that part of Liverpool's problem has been that pressing from the front has not been quite right. Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo are still al acclimatising to life at Anfield. Certainly, the latter has played significantly more minutes than he'd have expected when arriving from PSV Eindhoven in January.

