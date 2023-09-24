Seven changes made - Liverpool predicted starting line-up vs West Ham United - gallery
Liverpool line-up that could face West Ham in the Premier League at Anfield.
Liverpool aim to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST).
The Reds have been solid rather than spectaular so far, although results have been more than satisfactory. Jurgen Klopp’s men have collected 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches while they started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory over LASK earlier this week. Liverpool made 11 changes in total for that triumph, with their second-half performance markedly better after trailing at the interval.
Klopp now has to weigh up who may deserve to keep their starting spot from that win and who he feels needs to come back into the line-up. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) is touch and go to be available for a third successive game while Thiago Alcantara (hip) is sidelined. With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face a West Ham side who have also opened the season in good fashion.