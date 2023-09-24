Liverpool aim to continue their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 season when they welcome West Ham United to Anfield on Sunday (14.00 BST).

The Reds have been solid rather than spectaular so far, although results have been more than satisfactory. Jurgen Klopp’s men have collected 13 points from their opening five Premier League matches while they started their Europa League campaign with a 3-1 victory over LASK earlier this week. Liverpool made 11 changes in total for that triumph, with their second-half performance markedly better after trailing at the interval.

Klopp now has to weigh up who may deserve to keep their starting spot from that win and who he feels needs to come back into the line-up. Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) is touch and go to be available for a third successive game while Thiago Alcantara (hip) is sidelined. With all that in mind, here’s the Liverpool team predicted to face a West Ham side who have also opened the season in good fashion.

1 . GK - Alisson Becker Given a rest in the Europa League and will be back between the posts. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2 . RB - Joe Gomez Alexander-Arnold may not be risked again so Gomez could deputise as he did last week at Wolves. Stefan Bajcetic played in the role against LASK. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3 . CB - Virgil van Dijk Was solid against LASK and now makes a playing return in the Premier League after missing two matches through suspension. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images