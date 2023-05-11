Seven Liverpool players not spotted in training ahead of Leicester City clash

Liverpool have returned to training as they prepare for a clash against Leicester City in the Premier League.

After the Reds recorded a sixth successive victory by beating Brentford 1-0 at Anfield last weekend, Jurgen Klopp’s troops jetted off to Barcelona for a short break.

The Liverpool boss will be hoping that his troops’ energy levels are replenished ahead of the three remaining fixtures of the season. The Reds sit just one point outside Manchester United in the race for Champions League qualification, although they have played one game more. Yet Klopp’s side have put the pressure on their bitter rivals and can continue to do so when they visit Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Monday (20.00 BST).

Liverpool have uploaded photos from a session at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday. And Roberto Firmino could not be spotted.

The striker has missed the previous five games because of a muscle injury. Klopp had hoped that Firmino would return to team training this week - and he could well join the rest of the squad as the days progress. But for the time being, the Brazil international continues to work on an individual programme. Firmino will depart Anfield at the end of the season after spending eight years at the club and etching himself into folklore.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita is still seemingly sidelined after not being involved. The midfielder, who is also out of contract in June, hasn’t been involved for Liverpool since returning from Guinea duty during the international break in March.

In addition, centre-backs Nat Phillips and Rhy Williams could not be spotted.