Liverpool transfer news as we take a look at who could leave Anfield in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window opens in a week’s time.

And it remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp will be active in the market - certainly in terms of incomings. Liverpool have traditionally not been busy in the winter window during Klopp’s tenure, although they aren’t against the right deals.

Last year, the Reds swooped for Luis Diaz for a fee that could reach £50 million, while in 2018 they purchased Virgil van Dijk for £75 million.

Klopp has said he’ll bring in players if they’re the right fit and Liverpool are prepared to move. The Reds sit just sixth in the Premier League table and many fans feel new recruits are needed to ensure Liverpool finish in the Champions League places.

But it’s not just incomings Klopp may be focusing on. There could be players who depart Anfield - either permanently or on loan.

Here’s a look at who could potentially leave.

1. Naby Keita - permanent The midfielder’s contract expires in the summer and Liverpool may want to fetch a fee if offered one. Keita has proved a mixed bag during his time at Anfield because of injuries, having arrivef for £52m in 2018. AC Milan have been linked. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Nat Phillips - loan or permanent The centre-back is fifth choice in the pecking order. Klopp allowed Phillips to join Bournemouth last January on loan but Liverpool ma want to cash in. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - permanent Another out of contract in the summer. Oxlade-Chamberlain has struggled with injury this season and hasn’t made a Premier League start since February. The versatile England international was purchased for £35m in 2017. Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Adrian - permanent ESPN have reported that the third-choice goalkeeper could leave in January. Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images Photo Sales