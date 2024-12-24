Seven players who could miss Liverpool's clash against Leicester - as Federico Chiesa decision to consider
Liverpool look to continue their fine run of form when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield on Boxing Day (8pm GMT).
The Reds top the table by five points at Christmas and are in a position not many expected. They delivered a barnstorming 6-3 win at Tottenham Hotspur last time out and now face a Leicester side who are just 17th. Ruud van Nistelrooy recently took charge of the Foxes but they suffered a sobering 3-0 home loss to relegation rivals Wolves in their previous game.
Still, head coach Arne Slot will demand that Liverpool’s standards to do not drop and for Leicester to be treated with the utmost respect. Ahead of the game, here is a look at the early team news for both sides.
Liverpool team news
Ibrahima Konate - out
The centre-back has been absent for the best part of a month because of a knee issue and is not being rushed back.
Conor Bradley - out
The right-back has also been sidelined for the same time as Konate because of a hamstring complaint.
Federico Chiesa - potential return
The winger made his first appearance since September in the 2-1 win over Southampton last week. Chiesa was omitted from the squad against Tottenham as Liverpool continue to manage his fitness but he could be back. Slot will have to make a decision.
Tyler Morton - minor doubt
The midfielder made only his third appearance of the campaign against Southampton. He was not spotted in a training session later in the week and was then left out of the Spurs game. It is unclear if he has a fitness issue or was also being managed as 17-year-old Trey Nyoni was on the bench.
Ryan Gravenberch - close to suspension
The midfielder remains on four yellow cards and will have to serve a one-game ban if booked against Leicester.
Darwin Nunez - close to suspension
In a similar position to Gravenberch.
Leicester team news
Wilfred Ndidi - out
The midfielder has a thigh problem.
Issahaku Fatawu - out
The 20-year-old winger suffered an ACL injury last month and isn’t expected to play again this season.
Ricardo Pereira - out
The right-back has a serious hamstring injury and won’t be available for several months.
Mads Hermansen - doubt
The goalkeeper suffered an injury in a 4-0 loss to Newcastle and was absent against Wolves.
