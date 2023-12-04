Liverpool injury news ahead of the clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Liverpool face a quick turnaround when they make the trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday (19.30 GMT).

The Reds are in the middle of a hectic fixture list yet, with results rather than performance imperative. Jurgen Klopp's side were nowhere near their best in the thrilling 4-3 victory over Fulham but showed resolve to battle from behind and win the game following late goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool manager will also be warning his team to not become complacent at Bramall Lane. United are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table, having been thrashed 5-0 by relegation rivals Burnley last weekend and are four points adrift of safety. Paul Heckingbottom is expected to be sacked as manager and replaced by former boss Chris Wilder.

Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at the team news for both sides.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Dominik Szoboszlai and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool warm up alongside teammates prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool FC at Etihad Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. Sheffield United vs Liverpool team news.

2 . Chris Basham - out The midfielders suffered a horror injury at Fulham earlier this season and is sidelined for the long term.

3 . Rhys Norrington-Davies - out The wing-back has been sidelined for the past year with a severe hamstring injury.