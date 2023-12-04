Paul Heckingbottom has come under fire as Sheffield United boss.

Under-pressure Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that 'financial implications' are why his side are staring Premier League relegation in the face ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

The Blades were routed 5-0 by fellow strugglers Burnley last weekend. As a result, it leaves United rooted to the bottom of the table after 14 matches and four points adrift of safety.

The Yorkshire side were promoted from the Championship last season but have struggled to acclimatise back in the top flight. Liverpool make the trip to Bramall Lane on Wednesday, with sections of Blades fans calling for Heckingbottom's head. The Telegraph reports that Heckingbottom will be sacked today, with former manager Chris Wilder under consideration as his replacement.

Heckingbottom believes that the sales of Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge last summer has hamstrung the Blades.

"I wanted to keep the group together but we couldn't," Heckingbottom said via the BBC after the loss to Burnley.

"We couldn't because of the last few years and the financial implications. If we'd tied them down [on longer contracts] then we probably wouldn't have sold those players.

