Sheffield United v Liverpool injury news with 11 out and 1 doubt

Liverpool will hope to improve their away record against newly-promoted teams when they make the trip to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United on Wednesday night. The Reds have won on just three of their last 10 visits to promoted teams and face a Blades side who have welcomed back Chris Wilder as manager ahead of the contest. The Yorkshire club sit bottom of the table, having lost 5-0 at relegation rivals Burnley last weekend.

The Reds could come up against former player Rhian Brewster, who trained with the Blades on Tuesday as he seeks to make his return from injury. Liverpool will hope to build some momentum from their dramatic 4-3 win at Fulham. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the injury news from the two camps ahead of the clash - as both sides contend with a number of selection issues.