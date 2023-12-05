Register
Sheffield United v Liverpool injury news with 11 out and 1 doubt

The latest injury news from both camps ahead of Liverpool's trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday night

Published 5th Dec 2023, 22:34 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 22:44 GMT

Liverpool will hope to improve their away record against newly-promoted teams when they make the trip to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United on Wednesday night. The Reds have won on just three of their last 10 visits to promoted teams and face a Blades side who have welcomed back Chris Wilder as manager ahead of the contest. The Yorkshire club sit bottom of the table, having lost 5-0 at relegation rivals Burnley last weekend.

The Reds could come up against former player Rhian Brewster, who trained with the Blades on Tuesday as he seeks to make his return from injury. Liverpool will hope to build some momentum from their dramatic 4-3 win at Fulham. Ahead of the game, we have rounded up the injury news from the two camps ahead of the clash - as both sides contend with a number of selection issues.

Was forced off just after the hour against Fulham and is set for a period on the sidelines, although a timeline for his return has not been determined.

1. Joel Matip - out

Sent off at Burnley and will be suspended for the clash with Liverpool.

2. Oli McBurnie - out

Injured in the 1-1 draw at Manchester City last month, and is ruled out for the trip to Bramall Lane.

3. Diogo Jota - out

The veteran defender suffered a serious injury at Fulham earlier this season and is set for a long period on the sidelines.

4. Chris Basham - out

