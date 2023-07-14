Shock £40m Liverpool transfer a ‘done deal’ as midfielder closes in on departure

A number of Liverpool players have been linked with a move away from the club in the last 24 hours

Fabinho’s reported £40m move from Liverpool to Al-Ittihad is a ‘done deal’, according to the latest reports from Saudi Arabia.

The Brazilian emerged as a shock target for the Saudi Pro League side on Thursday, with the Jeddah-based club said to be preparing a £40m offer for the midfielder.

Saudi media outlet Neews Sports claim the deal is now done, as Liverpool’s midfield continues to undergo a number of changes ahead of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin and Naby Keita were all released by the Reds at the end of the season following the expiration of their contracts.

That left Jurgen Klopp with the need to add reinforcements with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already completing moves to the club, with both players now in pre-season training.

However, a potential departure for Fabinho would mark an unplanned exit with the 29-year-old signing a new long-term deal in August 2021, with that contract not set to expire until August 2026.

The Brazilian has played 219 times for Liverpool since his move from AS Monaco in 2018. He has won the Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with the Reds, playing a key role in the success under Klopp.

Al-Ittihad manager, Nuno Espírito Santo, is reportedly keen on Fabinho having already signed former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema and ex-Chelsea man N’Golo Kante this summer.

Jordan Henderson has also been linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia and has reportedly accepted a proposal from Al Ettifaq, managed by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. Although the deal is still hinged on an agreement between the clubs.

Liverpool have yet to receive a formal bid but Al Ettifaq do not have the same financial power as Al-Ittihad, with the latter 75 per cent owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund - who also own an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle United.

