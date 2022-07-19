‘Signed a contract’ - Liverpool cult hero reveals he’ll return for the 2022-23 season

Thomas Gronnemark will help out Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool coaching staff yet again.

Throw-in expert Thomas Gronnemark has confirmed he will be working with Liverpool again for the 2022-23 season.

Gronnemark will enter his fifth campaign helping out the Reds at set-pieces.

The Dane has developed somewhat cult status for the help he’s provided Jurgen Klopp and his players.

Gronnemark has worked with Liverpool since the 2018-19 season - and the small gains have been priceless.

Klopp will see it was no surprise that the Reds have gone on to win the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup since recruiting Gronnemark.

Gronnemark is employed by Liverpool on a freelance basis. He’s also helped out RB Leipzig - who Klopp’s side meet in a pre-season friendly on Thursday - as well at Ajax and Atalanta.

Four clubs are on his list for the upcoming campaign - with the Reds one of them.

Writing on Twitter, Gronnemark said: “Proud to tell that I have signed a contract for my fifth season as a throw-in coach in Liverpool FC and three other pro clubs.

“I discovered throw-ins when I saw my big cousins doing long throw-ins in the mid 80’s. So, take your time when you meet a kid... you might start a passion.”

Speaking to the Guardian in September 2020 about how he became throw-in coach at Liverpool, Gronnemark said: “My wife looked at the display, because I was driving the car, and she said: ‘It’s Jurgen!’ I pulled the car over in the nearest grass field to speak to Jurgen Klopp.

“He told me that Liverpool had had a fantastic 17-18 season, coming in fourth in the Premier League and reaching the Champions League final. But they had lost the ball almost every time they had had a throw-in.

“He invited me to Melwood, Liverpool’s training ground, the following week, and naturally I agreed.