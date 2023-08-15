Simon Jordan has suggested that Liverpool's sway to prise players to Anfield has diminished.

The Reds have suffered a double blow in their attempt to sign a new defensive midfielder following the sales of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Moises Caicedo opted to join Chelsea for £115 million despite Liverpool having a £110 million bid accepted by Brighton and Hove Albion. What's more, Romeo Lavia has also picked Chelsea yet Jurgen Klopp's side had three offers turned down by Southampton.

Anfield legend Jamie Carragher slammed the Reds' transfer activity as an 'absolute mess' and that it has been 'embarrassing' on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Jordan suggested that Liverpool felt that their history being the most successive club in English history could 'lure' Caicedo to Merseyside.

However, the former Crystal Palace chairman believes that players of the current generation no longer remember the feats achieved during the 1970s and 1980s.

Jordan said: "It's all well and good throwing around superlatives and criticising what people are doing and going to the point of the fact it is a mess - what would you have them do differently?

“Liverpool are no longer an island and none of these clubs are. The top six clubs, which Chelsea often feature and certainly in performances terms over the past 20 years have definitely feature, are in the conversation so what would you have them do differently? They went in for a player, the player has chosen to go to Chelsea. The question has to be why is that?

“Is the Klopp factor diminished because you would expect a player to be massively impressed by Klopp. If you're going to throw these superlatives around, you need to throw them at everybody. Liverpool last year weren't in particularly good nick but neither were Chelsea but peopl want to play for [Mauricio] Pochettino rather than Klopp. Do Liverpool and their achievements and the way they play not suit certain players because we know certain players that play for Jurgen Klopp find it difficult to play at the levels he wants them to play at and we know they're rebuilding.

“I think it's a fact of the ecosystem now. There were lots of other people that have just as much lure as Liverpool and you're going to have to be quick and prepared. It suggested Chelsea stole a march on Caicedo by getting into the player very early - in the same way Liverpool stole a march on Tottenham for Luis Diaz.

“Who were the five players in the advent that you can't get the player they've tried for? They've tried to go for Moises Caicedo and can't get him, they've tried to get Romeo Lavia and can't get him. My understanding is Chelsea wanted both and Liverpool wanted one of the other and got neither and you have to ask yourself why.”

Jordan continued: “Liverpool thought they would have the lure to get into the equation late. Chelsea are not Liverpool and neither and Manchester City. Liverpool and Manchester United are legacy clubs and Chelsea and Manchester City are building up their achievements to be ranked at the table with the royalty of football but that's not withstanding. Players don't look at it that way anymore.

“They don't remember Graeme Souness, they don't remember Alan Hansen, they don't remember the dominance of Liverpool in the 70s and 80s. They look around the landscape of the Premier League and go: 'Where suits me best economically, geographically and manager-wise and what suits my pocket best? If Liverpool don't somehow tick all those boxes then Liverpool's history is off the table. It's enough to have a conversation but not enough to close the deal.