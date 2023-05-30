Everton have been in a Premier League relegation battle in the past two seasons.

Everton manager Sean Dyche will sign players with a better mindset in the summer transfer window.

That is the verdict of Simon Jordan after the Toffees secured Premier League safety for a second successive season.

Everton’s 1-0 victory over Bournemouth on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign ensured that relegation was avoided. While there was relief at full-time, Dyche and supporters alike are too aware of the sobering reality that the Blues’ woes are not over.

Everton have spent more than £500 million on transfers since majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s arrival in 2016. However, there has been regression on the pitch and the fact that the Toffees have had eight permanent managers in that time means that there is a muddled squad.

Dyche took over from Frank Lampard in the Goodison Park hot seat in January - taking the club from 19th and two points adrift of survival to 17th spot.

Now he plots a summer recruitment drive to ensure that Everton are not in a precarious position for a third straight year. And former Crystal Palace chairman Jordan reckons that Dyche will ensure the Blues are not once again scrapping for their lives.

Speaking on talkSPORT, he said: “They have made bad decisions because the managers they've had haven't helped them with those decisions. But the owner I suspect now - given the nature of the financial pain they've been put into and the decision-making process that has alienated the board from the football club - to have his mind concentrated.

“Dyche coming in and being there next season will be able to create a culture at that football club steeped in more substance. There needs to be a cleansing excerise, some of those players there need to be moved along. A different calibre of players ability-wise and more mindset-wise need to be brought in - Dyche will do that.