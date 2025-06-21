Florian Wirtz has signed for Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of £100 million.

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has issued an emotional statement after Florian Wirtz completed his move to Liverpool.

The Reds have officially signed the attacking midfielder for a club-record fee of £100 million. That could rise to a British record of £116 million with add-ons.

Wirtz is regarded as one of the leading prospects in Europe. He enjoyed a magnificent five-and-a-half years at Leverkusen where he recorded 57 goals and 64 assists in 197 games, playing a key role as the club won their maiden Bundesliga title in the 2023-24 season.

The Germany international was signed aged 17 and has made incredible progress at the BayArena. He’s etched himself into Leverkusen folklore but it was not just his performances that made him so popular at the club.

What’s been said

Posting on LinkedIn, Rofles said: “Dear Florian, I don't want to write this. I would like to tell the world that you will stay at Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the rest of your career. But you decided to leave our club and to open a new chapter in your life. Of course, I totally respect that. We not only lose one of the best players in the world, we lose a special person.

“When I first met you, it wasn't just your skills that stood out. Even if what you do with the ball still leaves me speechless. What really impressed me was your mindset. Your will to win. The hunger to score, no matter the scoreline. That constant drive to get better, even in the smallest details. And your environment with your parents always at your side, supporting you while also keeping you grounded.

“You never lost that hunger. If anything, your mindset grew stronger after your ACL injury. We spoke during that tough time, and I could feel your frustration to not being able to have a ball on your feet. But also how determined you were to come back even stronger.

“That attitude made you a leader. Quiet, focused, driven. More experienced players look up to you. You're a superstar for quite some time but you've stayed the same Flo. Like in that title-deciding match against Bremen. It had to be you with that hat-trick. Even when the fans were already on the pitch, you had to score again.

“You once told me you'd never scored a hat-trick before, and that's why you went for it. Simple as that. And you surely remember when we were in Marseille and I told you that you could have the shirt number 10. You were very happy and proud, The photo shows us a few minutes later and you're still glowing out of happiness. It tells a lot about you. I wish you all the best at Liverpool Football Club. I know, you will make your way there and I hope you will win many matches and titles. Maybe not, when we face each other.

“Thank you, Flo, for your time under the cross and for being who you are. And also huge thanks to your family who have been with us so often. To your parents for always being open in all conversation and for being respectful and humble. We know each other for many many years and the trust and bond between us is strong and unusual in the football business. You all will stay part of the Bayer 04 family. Stay tuned, Simon.”