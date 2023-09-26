Liverpool are second in the Premier League with Manchester United seven points adrift.

Richard Keys surveyed Liverpool’s start to the new season and declared: they look the real deal again.

The Reds endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign which saw them surrender a spot in the Champions League. That promoted a significant squad overhaul during the summer transfer window, with seniors players Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain departing. Meanwhile, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch were all signed.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken 16 points from their opening 2023-24 Premier League fixtures, with the most recent a 3-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield.

And former Sky Sports presenter Keys has claimed that second-placed Liverpool looks substantially better than Manchester United, who are already seven points behind in ninth spot. Writing on his blog, Keys said: “Liverpool (II) look like the real deal again. Klopp’s rebuild has been a resounding success and from a position where last seasons table told us they way were way behind United they’re now back on their perch - way ahead of them, proving that you don’t always need time - you simply need to know what you’re doing.

“How jittery were United at Turf Moor? One moment of sublime class sunk Burnley, who tossed away a gilt edged chance to get their first win. They were anaemic. Poor. And, as I predicted pre-season, they’re going down unless something changes. They’re far too ‘nice’ to play against. All I heard from our world feed commentators was ‘they play the right way’. ‘They’re good to watch’. Really? No. They play the wrong way.