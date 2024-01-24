Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table and are progressing well in their other three competitions, and are close to achieving another EFL Cup.

Jurgen Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' squad has certainly been a success so far, and there is a brilliant mix and blend of youth, experience and world-class ability but there are some players who could benefit from an exit - be it temporary or even permanent.

Of course, Liverpool's business is something that is carefully planned and considered and there hasn't been a lot of vast change across Klopp's time at the club - and that isn't going to change. However, with contracts, depth and lack of game time for some players, there are some who could benefit from leaving and we've decided to reveal our best picks.

1 . Stefan Bajcetic The young midfielder is one of Liverpool's long-term absentees and has no return date, but with a packed midfield roster and Connor Bradley covering at right-back means his playing time may be reduced. A loan spell would be ideal as he is still very young but many see him as the future of Liverpool's midfield.

2 . Kostas Tsimikas Tsimikas broke his collarbone during Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal and has been sidelined for a number of weeks but he will return very soon. He remains a back-up for Andy Robertson and he has proven that he is good enough to be a starter for a good club and he could still seek first team football if he desires.

3 . Joel Matip Matip is likely to leave at the end of the season due to his contract being up and his long-term injury is likely to confirm his exit.