Six Liverpool fringe players who could benefit from exit including talented star youngster - gallery
The Liverpool squad is hugely strong right now, but there are some players who could benefit from an exit, be it permanent or temporary.
Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League table and are progressing well in their other three competitions, and are close to achieving another EFL Cup.
Jurgen Klopp's 'Liverpool 2.0' squad has certainly been a success so far, and there is a brilliant mix and blend of youth, experience and world-class ability but there are some players who could benefit from an exit - be it temporary or even permanent.
Of course, Liverpool's business is something that is carefully planned and considered and there hasn't been a lot of vast change across Klopp's time at the club - and that isn't going to change. However, with contracts, depth and lack of game time for some players, there are some who could benefit from leaving and we've decided to reveal our best picks.