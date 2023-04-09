Liverpool team news ahead of the clash against Arsenal.

Arthur Melo, centre, with Liverpool pair Thiago Alcantara, left, and Luis Diaz. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face Arsenal at Anfield in the Premier League today - and Jurgen Klopp has several squad decisions to make.

Luis Diaz will not be involved despite returning to training. The winger hasn’t played for Liverpool for six months because of a knee injury - suffered in the 3-2 loss away to Arsenal - and the Reds are not rushing his comeback.

Meanwhile, Naby Keita (muscle) is still unavailable while Stefan Bajcetic (adductor) and Calvin Ramsay (knee) are ruled out for the remainder of the season.

But Virgil van Dijk is set to return to the squad, at the very least, having missed the 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier this week because of illness. Liverpool could also welcome back Thiago Alcantara from a hip issue that’s kept him on the treatment table for two months. The midfielder is back in training and Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference there was a chance for Thiago.

As a result, Klopp could have 25 senior players to select from (including third-choice keeper Adrian) and will have to make decisions on is omitted from his 20-man squad.

Harvey Elliott was left out against Chelsea despite reportedly not being injured or ill. The 20-year-old had played in all 41 matches previously this season. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was also not present at Stamford Bridge.

With van Dijk set to be on the bench, at a minimum, then Nat Phillips is likely to make way. He’s been fifth-choice centre-back throughout the campaign.

And if Thiago is indeed ready to be involved, Klopp will also likely leave out a midfielder. Juventus loanee Arthur Melo has played just 13 times this season while Fabio Carvalho has struggled for recent minutes.

