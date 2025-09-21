Liverpool prepare to face Southampton in the Carabao Cup third round at Anfield.

Arne Slot has declared that five Liverpool players will not play in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash against Southampton.

The Reds’ busy fixture continues when they host the Championship outfit on Wednesday. Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby was their third match in seven days - having also earned triumphs against Burnley and Atletico Madrid.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Mo Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch - who recorded two goal contributions against Everton - played every minute of each three games. Slot has confirmed that none of the quintet will face Southampton.

Head coach Slot said: “I can tell you now you won't be seeing them on Tuesday. If that's any help for Southampton then they will know.”

Meanwhile, it is likely that Alisson Becker will also be given the night off against Southampton. The No.1 goalkeeper is usually rested entirely for the early rounds of the Carabao Cup - and does not play in the competition. Caoimhin Kelleher featured when Liverpool won the silverware in 2022 and 2024 respectively, as well as in last season’s loss to Newcastle United in the Wembley final.

As a result, Giorgi Mamardashvili is likely to make his Reds debut. Mamardashvili joined Liverpool in the summer transfer window from Valencia for up to £29 million. The deal was agreed in August 2024, with Mamardashvili remaining at the Spanish side for the remainder of the campaign.