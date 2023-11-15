Liverpool's squad is currently in a very strong position after plenty of money spent in the summer, but there's still potentially more business to be done in January.
The mid-season window will offer a chance for Jurgen Klopp to add or allow any players to leave and there's potential for both.
With some players contracts expiring in the summer, there are some questions to ask, plus we can't rule out any loan spells for any of the talented young stars that Liverpool possess.
Given it is the international break, here at LiverpoolWorld, we've decided to look at which players could leave in January.
1. Thiago - Could leave
The Liverpool midfielder is out until the new year and his current deal expires in the summer. Given the interest from Saudi Arabia he could move either in January or the summer which looks like the most likely outcome.
2. Adrian - Could leave
The keeper's deal is set to expire next summer and the third-choice option could seek another club in January, if the opportunity arises.
3. Joel Matip - Could leave
His deal expires in the summer but he remains a key figure for Klopp given the injury issues suffered by Ibrahim Konate. The emergence of Jarell Quansah means Klopp could allow Matip to leave if a good offer came in, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.
4. Connor Bradley - Could leave
The right-back is currently trying to recover from a serious injury which derailed his early-season hopes. Seen as a young right-back alternate to Trent Alexander-Arnold, he hasn't had the chance to prove himself which is worrying given his deal expires in the summer. He had a brilliant year at Bolton last season which has given him a strong reputation and a club could test Liverpool's resolve in January.