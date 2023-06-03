Six Mason Mount alternatives Liverpool could sign this transfer window
The latest reports suggest the Reds will may miss out on their key target, so who else could they sign?
Liverpool may have to look elsewhere for a midfielder this summer after reports that transfer target Mason Mount is close to agreeing a deal to join Premier League rivals Manchester United.
The Reds saw their pursuit of Jude Bellingham come to an abrupt end at the hands of Real Madrid last month and now their Bellingham-alternative, in Mount, may have also escaped their grasp. With Jurgen Klopp’s side only able to qualify for the Europa League, they don’t have the same bargaining power that United currently have, as Erik Ten Hag’s side finished third to qualify for the Champions League next season.
With options on the table, a new deal at Chelsea looks out of the question, and a move to Manchester or Liverpool seem his best two options. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, there are no issues with personal terms but the two clubs are far apart when it comes to the valuation of the player, with the London club holding out for €80m - a fee that Liverpool were unlikely to reach anyway.
Given the current situation, we’ve decided to look at which players could be an alternative signing to Mount. in terms of other midfield signings that have been linked - rather than a like for like - as the England international seemingly favours a move to United over Liverpool.