The latest reports suggest the Reds will may miss out on their key target, so who else could they sign?

Liverpool may have to look elsewhere for a midfielder this summer after reports that transfer target Mason Mount is close to agreeing a deal to join Premier League rivals Manchester United.

The Reds saw their pursuit of Jude Bellingham come to an abrupt end at the hands of Real Madrid last month and now their Bellingham-alternative, in Mount, may have also escaped their grasp. With Jurgen Klopp’s side only able to qualify for the Europa League, they don’t have the same bargaining power that United currently have, as Erik Ten Hag’s side finished third to qualify for the Champions League next season.

With options on the table, a new deal at Chelsea looks out of the question, and a move to Manchester or Liverpool seem his best two options. As reported by Fabrizio Romano, there are no issues with personal terms but the two clubs are far apart when it comes to the valuation of the player, with the London club holding out for €80m - a fee that Liverpool were unlikely to reach anyway.

Given the current situation, we’ve decided to look at which players could be an alternative signing to Mount. in terms of other midfield signings that have been linked - rather than a like for like - as the England international seemingly favours a move to United over Liverpool.

1 . Romeo Lavia - Southampton Romeo Lavia has been a shining light in a dark season for Southampton, and his former club Manchester City have a buy-back option of around £40m to resign the Belgian midfielder, but he is being targeted by Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United. His energy, ability to beat the press and tackling ability means he is a player with huge potential and one who does not deserve to be in the Championship next season.

2 . Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton The Argentinian has enjoyed a fine season for club and country - winning the World Cup and helping his side qualify for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history. This deal looks the most certain as talks have been rumoured for months and with Mount seemingly out of the picture, Mac Allister would be the safe bet for a midfield signing. Photo: Mike Hewitt

3 . Tyler Adams - Leeds United The American midfielder has been one of Leeds’ best players and his eye for a tackle sits amongst the best in the league, statistically speaking. Relegated with Leeds, the 24-year-old could be a bargain option.

4 . Ryan Gravenberch - Bayern Munich The Reds have held talks with the midfielder’s management and he is open to a move to Anfield - but there have been few reports in the last week. The Ajax graduate was unfairly underutilised last season at Bayern and now he reportedly wants first-team football - something that Liverpool could offer the young star.