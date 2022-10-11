Liverpool face Rangers in the Champions League on Wedneday at Ibrox.

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League clash against Rangers at Ibrox.

The Reds underwent a session at the club’s AXA Training Centre before travelling to Scotland today.

A win for Jurgen Klopp’s side will see them edge close to qualifying for the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition.

Here are the main things that we spotted.

Double defensive blow confirmed

Liverpool have defensive issues heading into the clash against Rangers.

Not only did the Reds suffer a 3-2 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday - but two key men sustained issues.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was forced off at half-time with an ankle problem.

And in the second half, Joel Matip came off with what has emerged to be a calf complaint.

Both did not train and the pair are expected to be out for around two weeks.

Diaz absence

Unsurprisingly, there was no Luis Diaz in training.

The winger was another who picked up an injury at the Emirates Stadium.

Diaz’s problem is markedly worse than Alexander-Arnold or Matip’s, though.

The Colombia international’s knee injury will keep him out until after the World Cup.

In addition, Arthur Melo is ruled out for 3-4 months with a thigh injury.

Ramsay worry

Another worry is that there was no Calvin Ramsay.

The summer signing is still to play for Liverpool this season.

And with Alexander-Arnold and Matip missing, a potential opportunity could have opened up for Ramsay.

But the right-back may not be able to take advantage of such a chance.

Robertson back

One positive is that Andy Robertson is back available.

The left-back has been missing for the past four games with a knee issue.

Certainly, having Robertson once again fit is a boost for Klopp given the injuries Liverpool have picked up of late.

The Scotland captain will also be relishing facing Rangers - having grown up a Celtic fan.

Oxlade involved

Another big boost for Liverpool is that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was able to take part - for at least the part of training broadcast.

The midfielder hasn’t made a single appearance this season.

He’s been absent since July after suffering a hamstring injury during a pre-season friendly against Crystal Palace.

Yet that does not mean it’s a clue Oxlade-Chamberlain will be involved against Rangers.